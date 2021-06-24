Sign up
198 / 365
Metro time is usually time lost ut reading is one of the best ways to make use of it.First response for this week's get-pushed challenge.I was given by Kathy the subject "book" and interpret it in any way i wanted
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
0
0
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
199
photos
47
followers
49
following
54% complete
View this month »
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
JNY-LX1
Taken
24th June 2021 8:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
time
,
b&w
,
metro
,
street-photography
,
get-pushed-465
