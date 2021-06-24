Previous
by gerry13
Metro time is usually time lost ut reading is one of the best ways to make use of it.First response for this week's get-pushed challenge.I was given by Kathy the subject "book" and interpret it in any way i wanted
Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
