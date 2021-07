So many flaws in this but i really wanted to give this week's get-pushed challenge a try.Kali challenged me to get inspired by Stephen Mcmennamy's work and try to do something similarSo the upper part is a palm tree and the other is obviously a pineapple that i tried to make a surreal connection between them.Then there's the problem that the pal-tree couldn't be photographed without a background and i took its shot at night.Add to this some terrible photoshop work and there it isI have one more idea on my mind and maybe i will give it a go today.Regardless,this photographer is pretty unique and in time i will try again to do something similar