Work in Progress by gerry13
Work in Progress

And after some more photoshop here's my 2nd response!
Kali challenged me to get inspiration from Stephen Mcmennamy's surreal work and do something similar.
https://www.iloboyou.com/surreal-photos-stephen-mcmennamy/

This one is a copy of his work and not an idea of mine like the 1st response but the final result is somewhat better i think
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Gerasimos Georg.
@kali66 thank you for this difficult but creative challenge,i really liked it
July 11th, 2021  
