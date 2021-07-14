Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
218 / 365
Diamond
this week i was challenged to do a high-key shot.I have done this a few times so this week i decided to do a more abstract and not in a studio environment
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
220
photos
47
followers
50
following
60% complete
View this month »
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
JNY-LX1
Taken
16th July 2021 7:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
abstract
,
shape
,
high-key
,
get-pushed-468
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close