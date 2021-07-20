Previous
Blue Sky by gerry13
222 / 365

Blue Sky

First response for this week's get-pushed challenge.I was challenged by Northy to shoot something using negative space.

Take a closer look to notice the moon in the middle
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
