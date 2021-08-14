Previous
by gerry13
249 / 365

Kathy challenged me to find something about my project that i don't like and remake it better.

The first time i posted this was shot with my phone,poor colours,details and a bit shaky.Now i shot it properly with my camera,again at night

original :
https://365project.org/gerry13/365/2021-08-03
Gerasimos Georg.
@myhrhelper here's a remake for option 3
August 16th, 2021  
Wendy ace
Oh my goodness, Gerry!
This is 100% better! A dramatic improvement!
Well done!
August 16th, 2021  
