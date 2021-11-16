Sign up
343 / 365
End of the Line
I know its super tilted,as i placed my camera on my backpack for that.I think its still somewhat good though
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Photo Details
Tags
dark
,
self-portrait
,
b&w
,
underground
,
line
,
symmetry
,
selfie
