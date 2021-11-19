Previous
Nighttime Rush by gerry13
346 / 365

Nighttime Rush

Another drone shot for today as i have fallen in love with it and its photo capabilities.

This is the main square where i live.I tried doing some long exposure(notice the car trails on the street) for the first time,while on the air.Obviously i edited the raw file

Looks better on black
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
94% complete

