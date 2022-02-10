Sign up
Photo 429
The Road to the Mountain
flash of red February wouldn't keep me from using my drone ,for the project LOL
Here's one way it could still come in handy
(just wait until tomorrow's shapes theme)
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
429
photos
58
followers
65
following
117% complete
View this month »
422
423
424
425
426
427
428
429
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FC7303
Taken
10th February 2022 1:10pm
Tags
road
,
b&w
,
mountain
,
street
,
contrast
,
highway
,
leading-line
,
for2022
Jacqueline
ace
Great drone shot!
February 10th, 2022
