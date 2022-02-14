Previous
Next
by gerry13
Photo 433

Nothing spectacular but these bikes and the graffitti really caught my eye
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Yes - that graffiti really is a work of art!
March 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise