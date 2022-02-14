Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 433
Nothing spectacular but these bikes and the graffitti really caught my eye
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
444
photos
57
followers
64
following
121% complete
View this month »
437
438
439
440
441
442
443
444
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
RNE-L21
Taken
15th February 2022 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colors
,
bike
,
graffitti
,
composition
Wendy
ace
Yes - that graffiti really is a work of art!
March 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close