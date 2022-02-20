Previous
by gerry13
Photo 437

The village of Chamula in Chiapas,Mexico.That's a place i will remember i will remember for its location,traditions and people as i had a really good time there.

The photo is dissapointing again in quality and emotion as all the good pictures from there where in the phone i lost
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
