Photo 433
Night Traffic
CC is welcome,i like this one but it took some editing mainly to get rid of the chromatic noise.
Notice the silhuette on the right side
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
25th February 2022 3:35am
Exif
night
dark
street
colors
bus
edit
street-photography
silhuette
