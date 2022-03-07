Previous
Sunset by gerry13
Sunset

this one was taken in Moyogalpa,a little port village on isle Ometepe,in lake Nicaragua,Nicaragua.

the bird on the upper part is real,no photshop
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
