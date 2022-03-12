Sign up
Photo 432
Costa Rica shores
Not too much editing here.One of the best things on this trip is that i was finally inspired to grab my camera and shoot instead of just taking pictures with my phonbe,like most tourists do
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
0
0
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
1
365
NIKON D3200
12th March 2022 2:12am
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
sea
,
cloudy
,
edit
,
travel
,
atlantic
,
carribean
