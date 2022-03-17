Previous
Madrid

Quick layover in the capital of Spain.

Didn't see much as it was raining,i was not properly dressed for the cold weather and nneded some sleep after the overnight flight from New York
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
