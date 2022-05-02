Previous
The Flow by gerry13
Photo 509

The Flow

rainy day today

Thank you so much for following my rainbow April,glad i made it to the end

A few years ago,there used to be a half-half May theme,don't know if it's still around.Anyway i decided to do all of this month with pictures divided into halves
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
139% complete

kali ace
yes half/half May is on again, tag is mayhalf22
May 3rd, 2022  
