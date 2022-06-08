Previous
Nap Time by gerry13
Photo 545

Nap Time

not a drone shot! i was just standing above,on higher ground when i noticed the simplicity of the negative space
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
149% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Great shot!
June 8th, 2022  
