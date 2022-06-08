Sign up
Photo 545
Nap Time
not a drone shot! i was just standing above,on higher ground when i noticed the simplicity of the negative space
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
8th June 2022 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
man
,
beach
,
high
,
simplicity
,
negative-space
Jacqueline
ace
Great shot!
June 8th, 2022
