Photo 635
Green Courts
These courts look old and in bad shape,but nothing would beat the experience of playing in the woods,like it happens on the one on the upper left
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Tags
green
,
woods
,
court
,
forest
,
sport
,
aerial
,
drone
Annie D
ace
What a cool place to play tennis
September 6th, 2022
