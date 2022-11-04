Previous
Chinguetti
Photo 696

Chinguetti

My next major stop across Mauritania was the medieval village of Chinguetti an important settlement for caravans centuries ago.

Visiting the library and the mosque(the one in theis picture)are the only highlights here,but are definitely worth it
4th November 2022

