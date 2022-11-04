Sign up
Photo 696
Chinguetti
My next major stop across Mauritania was the medieval village of Chinguetti an important settlement for caravans centuries ago.
Visiting the library and the mosque(the one in theis picture)are the only highlights here,but are definitely worth it
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
0
0
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
696
photos
57
followers
61
following
7
365
M2101K6G
4th November 2022 5:20pm
Public
desert
,
old
,
library
,
village
,
traditional
,
mosque
