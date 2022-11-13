Previous
Mosque of Divinity by gerry13
Mosque of Divinity

One of the most unique mosques i have seen so far.

Also felt like an accomplishment as i hadplanned this trip 3 years ago but finally throughout these days it came to reality
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
