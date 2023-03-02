Previous
Next
Art by gerry13
Photo 814

Art

Just a poster on a green wall.

Didn't want to start with grass and trees just yet,so here's some artificial green
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Gerasimos Georg.

ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
223% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise