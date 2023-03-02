Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 814
Art
Just a poster on a green wall.
Didn't want to start with grass and trees just yet,so here's some artificial green
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
815
photos
62
followers
60
following
223% complete
View this month »
807
808
809
810
811
812
813
814
Latest from all albums
808
809
810
811
812
813
1
814
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
2nd March 2023 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
poster
,
art
,
wall
,
negative-space
,
rainbow2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close