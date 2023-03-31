Previous
Port by gerry13
Photo 843

Port

And with this drone shot of blue,another rainbow March(3rd in a row) comes to a close...

Again it wasn't as hard as it may seems and i'm happy i managed to do this,without too many flowers and cars.Also this year i focused-mostly-on full color pictures.

I'll certainly post an edited picture of my calendar.

Thank you for youur support,hope you had a nice month everyone and a colorful calendar all of you,who gave this marvellous theme a try :)
31st March 2023

Gerasimos Georg.

ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
230% complete

JackieR
Brilliant!!! That'll be me next month!!!
March 31st, 2023  
