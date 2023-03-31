Sign up
Photo 843
Port
And with this drone shot of blue,another rainbow March(3rd in a row) comes to a close...
Again it wasn't as hard as it may seems and i'm happy i managed to do this,without too many flowers and cars.Also this year i focused-mostly-on full color pictures.
I'll certainly post an edited picture of my calendar.
Thank you for youur support,hope you had a nice month everyone and a colorful calendar all of you,who gave this marvellous theme a try :)
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
1
0
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
844
photos
62
followers
61
following
230% complete
View this month »
836
837
838
839
840
841
842
843
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FC7303
Taken
31st March 2023 7:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
sea
,
beach
,
port
,
boat
,
aerial
,
drone
,
birdseye
,
rainbow2023
JackieR
ace
Brilliant!!! That'll be me next month!!!
March 31st, 2023
