Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 844
Pointing to the Sea
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
847
photos
62
followers
61
following
231% complete
View this month »
838
839
840
841
842
843
844
845
Latest from all albums
839
840
841
842
843
844
845
2
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FC7303
Taken
31st March 2023 6:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
sea
,
pov
,
aerial
,
drone
,
negative-space
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close