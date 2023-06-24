Previous
Through the Woods by gerry13
Through the Woods

making the tress pop out so much takes some editing.I'm really fascinated by pictures like these though.

Finding a red car crossing that lonely path wasn't hard luckily,i just had to hover in place for a min or so
Gerasimos Georg.

ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Photo Details

