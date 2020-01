Ship from the Outer Rim

20/366



Date incidentally is 1/20/2020 could you believe that!



A little something to share about me. I started building blocks when I was 6, skipped a few years and returned just last year, 2019. Most of the pieces came from a set and like most, I found that creating other items are rewarding. Building things using limited parts and missing pieces levels up the challenge.



So why Starwars? Well, I am forever lost in the galaxy far, far away and it has the most amazing spaceships and characters.



Is there someone else?

Yes, definitely.