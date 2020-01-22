Previous
Delta Scout by gggg
22 / 365

Delta Scout

Better than the Alpha Scouts.

This speeder bike is a personal DIY concept which is almost half of the official speeder bikes released in the market. I also armed it with 2 blasters (top and bottom turrets) and gave it a chain design.
GG G

@gggg
I'm a bit of a Starwars fan.
