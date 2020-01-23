Previous
Next
Mythos Obi Wan by gggg
23 / 365

Mythos Obi Wan

23/366

What happened when he was in exile?

___
Item is a personal DIY set to commemorate the Jedi Master's adventure after the Clone Wars and Order 66 event.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

GG G

@gggg
I'm a bit of a Starwars fan.
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Johnson ace
Really like the mysteriousness!! Awesome shot! Maybe we'll find out more during the upcoming Obi Wan series
January 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise