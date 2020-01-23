Sign up
23 / 365
Mythos Obi Wan
23/366
What happened when he was in exile?
___
Item is a personal DIY set to commemorate the Jedi Master's adventure after the Clone Wars and Order 66 event.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
GG G
@gggg
I'm a bit of a Starwars fan.
Tags
starwars
,
mythos
,
obi-wan
Chris Johnson
ace
Really like the mysteriousness!! Awesome shot! Maybe we'll find out more during the upcoming Obi Wan series
January 23rd, 2020
