The Best Pilot
The Best Pilot

Pilot 1: I stole the Imperial codes

Pilot 2: I have a crate full of Imperial blasters

Pilot 3: I got an Iron Man suit

Read as fast as you can: "Iron Man suit sold separately."
I'm a bit of a Starwars fan.
