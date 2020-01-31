Previous
BB-8 by gggg
31 / 365

BB-8

31/366

I close January with the last photo I took before taking a long rest. I couldn't argue with the sunlight coming through the window so here it is again.

Note to myself: prepare for February.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

GG G

@gggg
I'm a bit of a Starwars fan.
