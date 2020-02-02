Previous
Knights of Ren by gggg
Knights of Ren

I don't know their names but I already named them Ts'Amba (left) and Sargo (right). Hope I get my hands on the rest if ever they come up.
2nd February 2020

GG G

@gggg
I'm a bit of a Starwars fan.
