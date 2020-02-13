Previous
212th Attack Battalion by gggg
212th Attack Battalion

Famed unit in the Grand Army of the Republic led by Commander Cody and Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. Part of the 7th Sky Corps of the Third Systems Army, it consisted of both standard infantry and clone paratroopers.
I'm a bit of a Starwars fan.
