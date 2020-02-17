Previous
Boxing In by gggg
48 / 365

Boxing In

48/366

Trying to organize the chaos brought by blocks. Sure love to hang them on the wall.
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

I'm a bit of a Starwars fan.
Issi Bannerman ace
He he ... nice composition!
February 17th, 2020  
