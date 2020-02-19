Previous
Jedi Starfighter by gggg
50 / 365

Jedi Starfighter

50/366

Delta-7 Aethersprite-class light interceptor or popularly known as Delta-7 Jedi Starfighter is among the best spaceships used by the Jedi. It has an astromech compartment built in front (later versions varies) of the cockpit.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

GG G

@gggg
I'm a bit of a Starwars fan.
13% complete

