Previous
Next
Clocust by gggg
78 / 365

Clocust

78/366

A rough MOC (My Own Creation) of a light transport/patrol Nel-class Naati Sublights ship. Features rotating dual blaster canons and a unique cloaking signature.

----
Inspired by the Razor Crest (link) https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Razor_Crest

Note: rough MOC since I have plans of making the twin engines as big as the Razor Crest but I don't have the parts yet. Will revisit this once I am done.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

GG G

@gggg
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise