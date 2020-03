78/366A rough MOC (My Own Creation) of a light transport/patrol Nel-class Naati Sublights ship. Features rotating dual blaster canons and a unique cloaking signature.----Inspired by the Razor Crest (link) https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Razor_Crest Note: rough MOC since I have plans of making the twin engines as big as the Razor Crest but I don't have the parts yet. Will revisit this once I am done.