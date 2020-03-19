Previous
Strength in numbers by gggg
Strength in numbers

I have a MOC (My Own Creation) design of what could be a yellow spaceship but the minifigs tower over it. So the next best thing is using the next available yellow around.
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
Pigeons Farm ace
I am so enjoying your series :) And yes there definitely is strength in numbers :)
March 19th, 2020  
