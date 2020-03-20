Previous
Next
Imperial Transport Pilots by gggg
80 / 365

Imperial Transport Pilots

80/366

Pilot 1: How long again do we have have to wear our helmets?
Pilot 2: I'm as long as we are together.

Aaw, sweet!
-----
This is a public announcement. Stay indoors and join the Empire!
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

GG G

@gggg
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise