OG-9 Homing Spider Droid by gggg
83 / 365

OG-9 Homing Spider Droid

83/366

The massive size of this droid can't fit in a single frame without compromising my setup (hahaha). Seriously, they are armed with laser emplacement (top) and laser cannon (bottom).
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
22% complete

