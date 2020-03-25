Previous
In our place by gggg
85 / 365

In our place

85/366

There is a way.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

GG G

@gggg
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
23% complete

Wendy ace
Wise words in these times. A super shot.
March 25th, 2020  
