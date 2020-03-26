Previous
Wookies checkpoint by gggg
Wookies checkpoint

Would you still pass through knowing:

1. They are Wookies
2. They speak Shyriiwook
3. They are known to pull people's arms out of their sockets
@gggg

@gggg
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
