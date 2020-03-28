Previous
Satele Shan by gggg
88 / 365

Satele Shan

87/366

Jedi Grand Master (pre-3645 BBY)

The youngest known Jedi to receive the title and a descendant of the legendary Jedi Knight Revan (who is also Darth Revan).

All from Legends lore.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

GG G

@gggg
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
