The Empire needs you by gggg
99 / 365

The Empire needs you

99/366

Free board and lodging
Free health care insurance
Free PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)
Free off-world travel
Free training from the Imperial Navy
Free Sarlacc BBQs*

---
*Open daily unless supply runs out
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

GG G

@gggg
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
27% complete

