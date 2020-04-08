Sign up
99 / 365
The Empire needs you
99/366
Free board and lodging
Free health care insurance
Free PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)
Free off-world travel
Free training from the Imperial Navy
Free Sarlacc BBQs*
---
*Open daily unless supply runs out
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
GG G
@gggg
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
Tags
starwars
,
minifigs
,
sarlacc
