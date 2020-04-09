It is about time

100th!



My hundred mark for the year's 366 photo challenge. What is the best way of continuing the daily shoot? Well, post something you love doing and that is exactly what I meant about the title.



It is the best time to introduce the Star Wars' dynamic duo, Han Solo and Chewbacca. Solo flew the Millennium Falcon with Chewbacca as his copilot and made the famous Kessel Run in 16 parsecs.



