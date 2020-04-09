Sign up
100 / 365
It is about time
100th!
My hundred mark for the year's 366 photo challenge. What is the best way of continuing the daily shoot? Well, post something you love doing and that is exactly what I meant about the title.
It is the best time to introduce the Star Wars' dynamic duo, Han Solo and Chewbacca. Solo flew the Millennium Falcon with Chewbacca as his copilot and made the famous Kessel Run in 16 parsecs.
---
Comments disabled for Star Wars fans
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
GG G
@gggg
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Tags
millennium
,
starwars
,
falcon
