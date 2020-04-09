Previous
Next
It is about time by gggg
100 / 365

It is about time

100th!

My hundred mark for the year's 366 photo challenge. What is the best way of continuing the daily shoot? Well, post something you love doing and that is exactly what I meant about the title.

It is the best time to introduce the Star Wars' dynamic duo, Han Solo and Chewbacca. Solo flew the Millennium Falcon with Chewbacca as his copilot and made the famous Kessel Run in 16 parsecs.

---
Comments disabled for Star Wars fans
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

GG G

@gggg
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise