Jedi Master Coleman Trebor by gggg
Jedi Master Coleman Trebor

A Vurk male from the planet Sembla, Coleman Trebor earned his seat in the Jedi Council during the Separatists crisis. He is a reverred mediator and we'll connected throughout the galaxy.
