Jedi Master Coleman Trebor
105/366
A Vurk male from the planet Sembla, Coleman Trebor earned his seat in the Jedi Council during the Separatists crisis. He is a reverred mediator and we'll connected throughout the galaxy.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
GG G
@gggg
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
Tags
starwars
,
minifigs
