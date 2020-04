Light Patrol Craft

109/366



I made two!



Another personal build of a Star Wars inspired spaceship. A single seat and currently unarmed modular ship with two wing configurations; the U-wing, with folded wings, and the swing-wing, unfolded wings.



Like most build, each canopy setup can fit in a regular Stormtrooper figure and I often add other features like a storage compartment and landing gears.