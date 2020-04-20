Previous
Ithorian Jedi Knight by gggg
Ithorian Jedi Knight

Roron Corobb is a male Ithorian, a specie with two mouths and four throats which allows them to speak in stereo. He was with Jedi Master Shaak Ti when they rescued Sheev Palpatine from General Grievous attack in the planet Coruscant.
