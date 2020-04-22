Previous
Next
Super Battle Droids by gggg
113 / 365

Super Battle Droids

111/366

The Confederacy of Independent Systems (CIS) along with the Techno Union, build a much formidable mechanized soldier with built-in blasters. They are far superior to the B1- Battle Droids and were widely used in negating enemy forces.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

GG G

@gggg
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise