Chiton SF-4

114/366



Another MOC (My Own Creation)!



This armored tank looking spaceship is the smallest member of the Persistence-class star fighters. It is equipped with a single mounted turbo laser in the right wing and a long range ion cannon mounted on the left wing. It is also powered by twin Ion engines and it is supposedly made up of an unknown alloy hybrid of Cortosis and Beskar ( two known materials able to withstand blasters).



Chiton SF (Star Fighter) 4 has a front dual role chamber which can be used to lock in storage or an astromech droid compartment. Both of the wings fold in defensive mode to provide more protection aside from the deflector shields as it is designed to withstand extreme enemy bombardment.



---

Whew!