115 / 365
Father and son
115/366
Jango Fett is a known marksman and had his genes cloned to be used as the base template of the clone troopers. He sports dual WESTAR-34 blaster pistols and a jet pack.
Boba Fett, just like his dad, have a customized Mandalorian armor and they are both effective bounty hunters. Boba carries an EE-3 carbine rifle and a jet pack.
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
GG G
@gggg
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
2
365
Redmi Note 7
View Info
View All
Public
View
starwars
,
fett
