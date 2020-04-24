Father and son

Jango Fett is a known marksman and had his genes cloned to be used as the base template of the clone troopers. He sports dual WESTAR-34 blaster pistols and a jet pack.



Boba Fett, just like his dad, have a customized Mandalorian armor and they are both effective bounty hunters. Boba carries an EE-3 carbine rifle and a jet pack.