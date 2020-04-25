I mentioned early on that I have 9 MOCs (My Own Creation) which I built from late last year up to to this month. I was more productive the last three months and all in all, I have 13 spaceship designs. I took a photo of each of the 9 MOCs and I was hoping to have them all together but maybe I'll use the floor next time.
From left to right, from the top
Troop Transport - Feb 21 & 22nd photos
Devastator - first time to be shown, Apr 25
Cerulean - Jan 26 & Mar 27 photos
From left to right, middle
Ambassador ship - first time to be shown, Apr 25
Modified TIE-Fighter - Apr 5 photo
From left to right, bottom
Shelled Pink - Jan 13, Feb 17 (partly shown) and Apr 12 photos
Woollie - Apr 7 & 11 photos
Moby (top)- Jan 20 photo
Clocust (bottom) - Mar 18 photo