Maul vs Ahsoka Tano by gggg
Maul vs Ahsoka Tano

Recreating this week's S07 E09 - Phantom Apprentice scene from the The Clone Wars.

The use of motion capture have made the best lightsaber duel in an animated show and there are 2 more episodes left.
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

@gggg
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
